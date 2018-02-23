JVee Casio finishes with 22 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals to power the playoff-bound Aces to their 7th win in 11 outings.

Published 10:00 PM, February 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – JVee Casio turned in his first career triple-double and the Alaska Aces hacked out a 99-95 win over the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum Friday, February 23.

Casio finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals to power the playoff-bound Aces to their 7th win in 11 outings. Alaska improved to 3rd place.

The Elasto Painters led 95-94 with 1:30 minutes left following a James Yap floater before Vic Manuel and Casio put Alaska up by 3 points, 98-95, with a short stab and a pair of freebies, respectively.

With 11 seconds remaining, Rain or Shine had a chance for a potential game-tying triple but Mark Borboran missed his attempt from deep. Kevin Racal then split his freebies to give the Aces a comfortable 4-point cushion with 3 seconds left.

It was a balanced attack for Alaska with 6 other players finishing in double figures.

Jeron Teng added 14 points and 5 rebounds for the Aces while Marion Magat made his presence felt with 14 points and 6 rebounds.

Kevin Racal had 13 points, Vic Manuel scored 12 and Simon Enciso and Sonny Thoss, who also hauled down 10 boards. chipped in 10 apiece in the win.

"What a game. Awesome game, playoff basketball. Maverick Ahanmisi gave me about 800 new gray hair there in the fourth quarter. I don’t know how many points he had but he hit 3 threes and a 3-point play. He really helped bring them back and it was huge," said Alaska head coach Alex Compton.

The Aces led 83-75 early in the payoff period until Ahanmisi willed Rain or Shine back into the game, scoring 15 of the Elasto Painters' next 18 points, to cut the deficit to just one point, 93-94.

Ahanmisi finished with 23 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals for Rain or Shine, which dropped to 5th place behind a 5-4 record. The E-Painters need 6 wins to book a ticket to the playoffs.

James Yap added 17 points and 6 rebounds in the loss.

The Scores:

Alaska (99): Casio 22, Teng 14, Magat 14, Racal 13, Manuel 12, Thoss 10, Enciso 10, Baclao 2, Exciminiano 2, J. Pascual 0, R.Pascual 0, Galliguez 0, Potts 0

Rain or Shine (95): Ahanmisi 23, Yap 17, Daquioag 14, Almazan 12, Belga 11, Nambatac 9, Borboran 5, Ponferada 4, Trollano 0, King 0, Onwubere 0

Quarter scores: 26-23, 44-43, 72-71, 99-95

– Rappler.com