Arwind Santos denies Glenn Khobuntin's potential go-ahead bucket and the San Miguel Beermen secure the coveted twice-to-beat advantage heading into the playoffs

Published 10:10 PM, February 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Arwind Santos poured in 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists in San Miguel Beermen's 108-106 win over the Kia Picanto Friday, February 23, but it was his late block on Glenn Khobutin that mattered most in the triumph.

The Beermen blew a 20-point advantage in the 4th quarter as the Picanto built a 106-103 lead with a minute left in the game behind a 24-3 run, capped by a Khobutin bucket off an isolation play against Santos.

Luckily for San Miguel, Marcio Lassiter buried a triple from the left corner to equalize it at 106-all.

Kia had an opportunity to regain the upper hand with Khobuntin challenging Santos again on another isolation play. However, the two-time Defensive Player of the Year made sure he would stop Khobuntin this time.

Khobuntin sized up his man from the beyond the 3-point arc, drove hard before stopping near the free throw line to put up a jumper only to witness Santos block him. That block paved the way for Lassiter to hit a game winner and salvaged San Miguel from surrendering to the league's cellar dweller.

"Na-challenge ako kasi nadalawahan niya (Khobuntin) ako eh 'di ba. Para sa akin pride ko na 'yun kung mashu-shootan pa ako noong huli kaya talagang naka-focus ako nung time na yun na i-stop yun," Santos said about the play.

(I was challenged because he already scored on me twice. For me, that was my pride on the line if he had been able to shoot over me again, that is why I was really focused on stopping him.)

"Kasi gustung-gusto niya hingin 'yung bola eh, parang sa isip ko, 'Kayang kaya ako nito ah,' parang nawala 'yung respeto sa 'kin. Kaya na-challenge ako doon, mabuti naman na-block ko siya."

(He really wanted to ask for the ball. In my mind, I was thinking, 'He's able to outdo me,' as if he had lost respect for me. That's why I was challenged by that, it's a good thing that I blocked him.)

Although the Beermen, who improved to 8-2, almost lost the game, it was a good wake-up call for them heading into the playoffs and eventually, in the finals where they have a chance of bagging their 4th straight All-Filipino title, Santos said.

"Kapag tinatambakan namin kalaban namin, merong bad effect eh. Parang naiisip na bawat isa, pumapasok 'yung over-confidence, nawawala 'yung respeto sa kalaban. Ngayon kailangan namin 'yan, papunta na kami sa quarters, semis."

(When we go up big, there's a bad effect. We get overconfident and we lose respect for the opponent. We need games like these going into the quarterfinals and semifinals.)

"Kung gusto namin maabot 'yung finals, dapat matutunan namin ihandle 'yung mga ganito," Santos said.

(If we want to reach the finals, we need to handle situations like this.)

San Miguel will try to end its elimination round campaign on a high note when it faces the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters on February 28 at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com