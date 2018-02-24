The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, who need at least one win for a playoff spot, snap their 3-game winning streak after taking a 12-day break

Published 12:59 PM, February 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Rain or Shine enjoyed a 12-day layoff heading into its game against Alaska but that may have done more damage than good as the Elasto Painters lost to the Aces, 95-99, Friday, February 23.

Big boy Beau Belga blamed the long break as the reason for the costly loss to Alaska which stalled Rain or Shine’s entry to the playoffs. Rain or Shine dropped to 5th place behind a 5-4 card, missing win No. 6 which would have secured it a seat in the quarterfinals.

The Elasto Painters last played on February 10 and were riding on a 3-game winning streak prior to losing to Alaska.

“Masyadong mahabang break. Ang player, kapag ka nagseason, gusto halos sunod-sunod – twice a week, once a week,” said Belga. “Pero ‘yung two weeks na bakasyon? Parang ako noong nakaraan, naiinip ako na ang tagal.”

(The break was too long. During a season, players want continuous games – twice a week or once a week. But two weeks of vacation? Last week I got bored because it was too long.)

The loss put Rain or Shine in a tight spot in the playoff race, especially since the E-Painters will face league-leader San Miguel Beermen and Barangay Ginebra for their remaining games.

At least one win would mean a ticket to the playoffs while back-to-back losses could result to an early vacation.

Belga said Rain or Shine's best chance was against the Beermen, with San Miguel already sure of a playoff berth and a twice-to-beat advantage to boot as opposed to Ginebra, which is also in the playoff hunt.

“Hopefully [magrelax ang San Miguel]. Hindi mo masasabi eh, kasi they’re a strong team, kahit magrelax 'yun, 'yung second unit nun, iba pa rin. So hopefully, magrelax sila nang tuluyan and come Friday nasa playoffs na kami," Belga said with a hearty laugh.

(Hopefully San Miguel relaxes. But you can never tell, they're a strong team, even if they relax, they have a quality second unit. So hopefully, they relax entirely and come Friday, we are already in the playoffs.)

The E-Painters will lock horns with the Beermen on February 28 at the Mall of Asia Arena before facing Ginebra on March 2 at the Araneta Coliseum.

"Sabi ni James (Yap) sa amin kanina, good test for us 'yung San Miguel and Ginebra para sa playoffs."

(James Yap told us after the game that San Miguel and Ginebra is a good test for us in the playoffs.)

"We need to play hard para 'pag dating ng playoffs, hindi kami masu-surprise kung ano lalaruin ng kalaban namin, kung makakapasok kami, ‘di ba? And cross fingers, cross fingers," Belga concluded.

(We need to play hard so when we reach the playoffs, we will not get surprised no matter who we face. That is if we get into the playoffs. Fingers crossed.) – Rappler.com