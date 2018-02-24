Magnolia remains at second place behind an 8-3 record, and joins the San Miguel Beermen (8-2) as the only teams with a win-once incentive in the quarterfinals

Published 7:39 PM, February 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Magnolia Hotshots secured the last twice-to-beat advantage following a 94-65 drubbing over the Meralco Bolts in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Xavier University Gym in Cagayan de Oro on Saturday, February 24.

Magnolia remained at second place behind an 8-3 record and joined the San Miguel Beermen (8-2) as the only teams with a win-once incentive in the quarterfinals.

Meralco, meanwhile, bowed out in playoff contention. The Bolts, who ended their All-Filipino campaign with a 4-7 slate, needed to beat the Hotshots to at least have a chance for a quarterfinal berth.

Paul Lee finished with 21 points, 18 coming in the final 3 quarters, where the Hotshots extended a slim 20-15 first quarter to as big as 31 points in the payoff period.

Ian Sangalang had 12 points and 6 rebounds, Robbie Herndon added 10 points and 4 rebounds and Marc Pingris chipped in 10 points, 4 points, 3 assists, and two blocks in the win.

Meralco trailed by 20 points early in the 4th period and had a chance to slowly trim the deficit but the Bolts couldn't buy a bucket.

Chris Newsome paced the Bolts with 13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and two steals while Joseph Sedurifa added 10 markers.

The Bolts were already outside the playoff picture weeks ago but they revived their chances following back-to-back wins against the Phoenix Fuel Masters last February 14 and Barangay Ginebra last February 18.

The Scores:

Magnolia (94): Lee 21, Sangalang 12, Herndon 10, Melton 8, Simon 8, Barroca 7, Mendoza 5, Reavis 4, Pascual 4, Reavis 4, Brondial 4, Gamalinda 4, dela Rosa 3, Ramos 0

Meralco (65): Newsome 13, Sedurifa 10, Lanete 9, Caram 8, Ballesteros 6, Amer 5, Faundo 4, Salva 4, Canaleta 4, Baracael 0, Dillinger 0, De Ocampo 0, Bono 0, Tolomia 0

Quarter scores: 20-15, 44-32, 68-48, 94-65

– Rappler.com