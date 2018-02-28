(UPDATED) Rain or Shine joins San Miguel, Magnolia, Alaska, and NLEX as the only teams to secure a playoff berth in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup so far

Published 9:20 PM, February 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters secured a playoff berth in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup with a 95-80 victory over the San Miguel Beermen at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, February 28.

Leading by a measly 4 points midway through the 4th period, 74-70, the Elasto Painters drained 3 straight triples, two coming from Jewel Ponferada, that sparked a game-clinching 21-10 salvo.

It was Rain or Shine's 6th win in 10 games.

Beau Belga finished with 19 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals, and 4 assists for Rain or Shine, which is currently at 4th place behind San Miguel, the Magnolia Hotshots, and the Alaska Aces.

Ponferada added 17 points off 5 treys to go with 3 rebounds, Mark Borboran had 11 points and 5 boards, and Gabe Norwood chipped in 10 points, 6 rebounds, and two assists in the win. Don Trollano made his presence felt for the E-Painters with 8 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

"I credit the players, especially those who didn't play much in the next conference. I credit Don Trollano and Jewel, even Beau, they battled it out today. Syempre, at least we beat a team that is complete today," said Rain or Shine head coach Caloy Garcia.

Although San Miguel had the edge in the rebounding department (62-53), the Elasto Painters did damage from the outside, hitting 17 triples to the Beermen's 10.

Rain or Shine also had 9 more assists, 11 more steals and turned the ball over only 7 times compared to San Miguel's 24.

June Mar Fajardo paced the Beermen with 19 markers, 10 rebounds, and 3 blocks. Marcio Lassiter fired 17 points while Alex Cabagnot, who returned after a 6-game absence due to a foot injury, chalked up 13 points in the loss.

Although the Beermen tied Magnolia in the standings behind identical 8-3 cards, they will still enter the quarterfinals at first place after beating the Hotshots last February 4.

The Scores:

Rain or Shine (95): Belga 19, Ponferada 17, Borboran 11, Norwood 10, Trollano 8, Daquioag 8, Nambatac 6, Ahanmisi 5, King 3, Washington 3, Almazan 3, Maiquez 2, King 0

San Miguel (80): Fajardo 19, Lassiter 17, Cabagnot 13, De Ocampo 8, Santos 8, Espinas 6, Ross 5, Vigil 2, Ganuelas-Rosser 2, Lanete 0, Heruela 0, Pessumal 0.

Quarter Scores: 26-22, 38-38, 60-62, 95-80

– Rappler.com