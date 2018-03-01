Mari Diana is the newest addition to the Tiu family

Published 2:28 PM, March 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Rain or Shine guard Chris Tiu shares the birth of his second daughter, Mari Diana Tiu, on his Instagram on Wednesday, February 27.

Chris Tiu's wife Clarisse gave birth to Mari Diana on Sunday, February 25 at 7.2 lbs. The couple had their first child Amanda Claire in 2016.

"Words cannot express the overwhelming joy we are feeling right now with the arrival of this newest addition to our growing family," said Tiu in his post.

"To our Almighty God who is so amazing and infinitely good, thank you for this wonderful blessing of life and love!! You remind us of what truly matters in life, and that it is the simplicity of a united and nurturing family that brings us authentic happiness :)."

Tiu currently averages 13.29 points, 4.43 assists and 3.43 rebounds in the PBA Philippine Cup conference. – Rappler.com