(UPDATED) The Phoenix Fuel Masters almost blow a 31-point lead but hold on in the final seconds to secure either the 7th place or a playoff for the last quarterfinals seat

Published 7:32 PM, March 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Phoenix Fuel Masters rolled on to a hot start and withstood a late fightback from the GlobalPort Batang Pier, 104-100, to remain alive in playoff hunt of the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum Friday, March 2.

Phoenix almost blew a 31-point lead but held on in the final seconds of the game to improve to 5-6. The Fuel Masters will either end up at 7th place or battle in a playoff for the last quarterfinals slot depending on the result of the Rain or Shine-Ginebra clash.

Matthew Wright finished with 32 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds for the Fuel Masters, who ended a two-game skid. Jeff Chan added 18 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in the win.

Wright and Chan, who poured in 22 and 15 points, respectively, in the first half, outscored the Batang Pier by their twosome and propelled Phoenix to a 63-35 lead heading into the 3rd quarter.

The Fuel Masters held an 86-67 lead going into the final frame before the Batang Pier threatened a comeback.

"Good thing we had a huge lead because we don't know how to finish until now," said Phoenix head coach Louie Alas. "But sabi nga ng mga idol kong coaches (But like what my idol coaches said), 'a win is a win.' But we have to learn from it."

RJ Jazul chipped in 10 points, 7 assists and 3 rebounds and Gelo Alolino also chalked up 10 markers for the Fuel Masters.

Despite the loss, GlobalPort, which dropped to 5-6, will still advance to the playoffs and will only have to wait for the result of the last elimination round game to determine its placing in the quarterfinals.

Terrence Romeo, who returned to the PBA hardcourt for the first time since the Governors' Cup last year, paced the Batang Pier with 20 points.

Sean Anthony had 17 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks and two steals while Stanley Pringle finished with 16 points, 10 assists, 6 rebounds and 3 steals in the loss.

The Scores:

Phoenix (104): Wright 32, Chan 18, Alolino 10, Jazul 10, Wilson 9, Kramer 8, Perkins 7, Eriobu 4, Mendoza 4, Intal 2, Cortes 0, Guevarra 0

GlobalPort (100): Romeo 20, Anthony 17, Pringle 16, Taha 12, Elorde 12, Grey 9, Gabayni 7, Guinto 6, Flores 1, Sargent 0, Juico 0, Teng 0, Nabong 0

Quarter scores: 32-16, 63-45, 86-67, 104-100

– Rappler.com