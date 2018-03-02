Louie Alas and Kelly Nabong get into it late in the second half of the Phoenix's 104-100 win over GlobalPort with both exchanging heated words and middle fingers

Published 9:29 PM, March 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Louie Alas isn't one to back down from a skirmish, even against a player as tough as Kelly Nabong.

Alas and Nabong got into it late in the second half of the Phoenix Fuel Masters' 104-100 win over the GlobalPort Batang Pier Friday, March 2, with both exchanging heated words and middle fingers.

Nabong was complaining to a referee for a non-call on his shot attempt in front of the Fuel Masters' bench before he engaged in a verbal tussle with Alas. After being separated by cooler heads, both flashed the dirty finger to each other.

Alas explained that Nabong's disrespectful approach towards an official caught his ire.

"Kinausap ko 'yung referee kasi minura na siya ni (Kelly). Sabi ko, ‘Ref, you have to control him.' May sinabi siyang bad word eh (sa akin). Sabi ko, 'You picked the wrong guy.' So nagmura na lang nang magmura. 'Di naman pwedeng ganoon. Napakadisrespectful niya," Alas said.

(I was talking to the referee because Kelly swore at him. I said, 'Ref, you have to control him.' Kelly said some bad words to me. I told him 'You picked the wrong guy.' He just said some bad words throughout. It cannot be like that. He was very disrespectful.)

Although Alas was given a technical foul for using profane language, it was the Batang Pier who took more damage with Nabong being thrown out of the game for earning back-to-back technical fouls, the first for disrespecting an official and the second for use of profane language.

Nabong, who finished with zero points, 8 rebounds, an assists and two turnovers, left the Araneta Coliseum at halftime.

Alas added Nabong should have learned from his past.

The 29-year-old Nabong was released by Meralco in the offseason late last year weeks after an altercation with Bolts assistant coach Jimmy Alapag in an out-of-town game.

"Wala na nga siya sa kabilang team, dapat nakocontrol na niya emotions niya. Sabi nga natin, dapat sa pinanggalingan, dapat natututo tayo sa lessons."

(He is not with the other team anymore, he should have controlled his emotions. Like what people say, we should learn from our past, we should learn from the lessons.)

Despite witnessing Phoenix almost squander a 31-point lead, Alas is just thankful to live another day this conference.

The Fuel Masters improved to 5-6 and will either land at 7th place heading into the quarterfinals or battle for the last playoffs spot. – Rappler.com