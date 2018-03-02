(UPDATED) Barangay Ginebra improves to 6-5 to clinch 4th place heading in the quarterfinals where they will face the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters anew

Published 10:59 PM, March 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Barangay Ginebra escaped the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in triple overtime, 100-92, to secure a seat in the playoffs of the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, March 2.

With the game tied at 92-all in the 3rd extra period, Ginebra gained the upper hand behind a Sol Mercado layup with 1:37 minutes remaining.

The Gin Kings got the breaks they needed as Rain or Shine's Maverick Ahanmisi and Raymond Almazan missed 4 straight free throws before Jervy Cruz hit a jumper with 34.1 seconds remaining for a 96-92 lead.

A pair of LA Tenorio freebies sealed the deal for Ginebra, which improved to 6-5 for 4th place and will face the Elasto Painters (6-5 for 5th place) in the quarterfinals.

It was only the 12th game in PBA history that went to 3rd overtime, according to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon.

"This is the first good thing that happened to us all whole conference – winning tonight's game – and it took us triple overtime to do it against a team that's really didn't have much to play for," said Ginebra head coach Tim Cone.

Rain or Shine had plenty of good looks to take the game earlier.

In regulation, Beau Belga missed his potential game-winning jumper while Raymond Almazan fell short of his last-second putback.

Belga also missed a triple in the first overtime that could have won it for the Elasto Painters while Almazan's alley-oop play from a Gabe Norwood inbound pass rimmed out in the second extra period.

Japeth Aguilar finished with 30 points, 17 rebounds and 5 assists while Tenorio chipped in 20 points and 6 assists against 8 turnovers. Scottie Thompson added 10 points, 17 rebounds and 3 assists.

Even without Greg Slaughter, who suffered a bummed ankle on his left foot, Ginebra showed its dominance in the paint by pulling down 22 more rebounds.

Belga paced the E-Painters with 17 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists while Gabe Norwood added a double-double of 13 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, two steals and two blocks.

Ahanmisi and Ed Daquioag churned out 11 apiece in the loss.

Ginebra's win saved the TNT KaTropa's playoff campaign and ended Blackwater's quarterfinal bid. TNT will face the Phoenix Fuel Masters on Sunday, March 4, at the same venue to vie for the last playoff berth.

The Scores:

Ginebra (100): J. Aguilar 30, Tenorio 20, Devance 15, Mercado 10, Thompson 10, Cruz 6, Mariano 3, Caguioa 3, Ferrer 3, R. Aguilar 0

Rain or Shine (92): Belga 17, Norwood 13, Ahanmisi 11, Daquioag 11, Washington 9, Almazan 8, Trollano 8, Borboran 6, Ponferada 4,Nambatac 3, Maiquez 2, Matias 0

Quarter scores: 26-20, 46-34, 67-62, 80-80, 85-85 (OT1), 87-87 (OT2), 100-92 (OT3)

– Rappler.com