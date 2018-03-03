'Ang laro ko parang, ang pinakapapawis ko is jogging lang. Ito may mga kabanggaan ako na malalakas ang katawan,' says GlobalPort Batang Pier star Terrence Romeo

Published 2:39 PM, March 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines –Terrence Romeo admits to adjusting to the PBA play but his performance hardly showed that after he poured in 20 points in his first game in 5 months.

Romeo, who missed the first 10 games this season due to a knee injury, was a pivotal cog for GlobalPort as he helped the Batang Pier almost erase a 31-point deficit in a 100-104 loss to the Phoenix Fuel Masters on Friday, March 2.

The injury also hindered the 25-year-old from seeing action with Gilas Pilipinas in the first two windows of 2019 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

"Ang layo pa, wala pa sa timing. May mga ibang shots sa game na kinakapa ko pa tapos 'yung ibang play iniisip ko pa kapag tinatawag kasi 4 days pa lang ako nakapag-ensayo," said Romeo.

(I still have a long way to go. I have yet to regain my timing. There are shots and plays that I am still adjusting to since it's been only 4 days since I started practicing again.)

"Medyo naninibago. Medyo iba ang laro sa PBA eh. Kasi ang laro ko parang, ang pinakapapawis ko is jogging lang. Ito may mga kabanggaan ako na malalakas ang katawan."

(I am still getting used to it. The PBA game is different. Before, my exercise was jogging only. This time, I'm playing against strong players.)

The flamboyant guard, although going for 8-of-18 from the field and 1-of-7 from 3-point range, was one of the efficient players for the Batang Pier after he registered a plus-minus of +12, the 3rd highest in the team.

Romeo said he decided to return get his flow back, especially with GlobalPort needing his services in the playoffs.

"Kinailangan ko na siguro makatulong sa team and para rin sa sarili ko. Gusto ko nang bumalik ang rhythm kasi hindi pupwedeng, for example, kailanganin ako sa playoffs tapos wala akong game, 'di ba?," said Romeo. "So at least nafi-feel ko na ang PBA game, 'yung banggaan, 'yung gulangan malaking tulong."

(I needed to come back for the team and for myself as well. I want to get my rhythm back since, for example, the team would need me for the playoffs, it's not possible that I return when I have not played a game at all, right? At least, I'm already getting a feel of the PBA game, the physicality is a big help.)

Despite his comeback ending in a loss, Romeo has a chance to provide his winning ways for GlobalPort against the Magnolia Hotshots, who hold a twice-to-beat incentive, in the quarterfinals on March 6 at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com