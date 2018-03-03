Greg Slaughter is doubtful to play for Ginebra's best-of-3 quarterfinals clash against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters after sustaining a bummed ankle

Published 5:11 PM, March 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Greg Slaughter is leaving it to God's hands after suffering yet another injury at an unfortunate time, with Barangay Ginebra gearing up for the Philippine Cup playoffs.

Slaughter, who suffered a hamstring injury that sidelined him for a few games earlier this conference, is doubtful to play for Ginebra's best-of-3 quarterfinals clash against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters after sustaining a bummed ankle on his left foot a few days ago.

"We were doing practice and it was literally the last rep of the drill and I just went up for a little hook shot in the paint and came down on someone's foot and sprained it," Slaughter narrated.

Without Slaughter, the Gin Kings needed 3 extra periods to dispatch the Elasto Painters, 100-92, on Friday, March 2 – a victory that put Ginebra at 4th place heading into the quarterfinals.

Although Ginebra outrebounded Rain or Shine by 22, Slaughter's per game averages 16.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists, and his inside presence were still badly missed.

Slaughter vowed to maintain his shape despite battling the injury.

"I'm just going to keep my stamina, my conditioning whether it be on the pool or the bike. I can't do running or jumping right now, it's still painful to walk so that's just my main goal, try to keep the conditioning I have even though I have this bummed ankle," he said.

Ginebra will need to endure having the 7-foot big man on the sidelines for a few more games, as Slaughter said it would take a few weeks before he recovers from his injury.

The Ginebra-Rain or Shine quarterfinals battle begins on Monday, March 5, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"That's all God's plan right now and I'm just going to do my part and try to rejoin the team as soon as I can," Slaughter said. – Rappler.com