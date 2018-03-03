'Sa endurance, wala naman sigurong pinagkaiba kasi 'yung kinakain nila, kinakain din naman namin,' says Raymond Almazan despite Rain or Shine losing a triple overtime classic to Barangay Ginebra

Published 9:34 PM, March 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Rain or Shine may have surrendered a 92-100 triple overtime loss to the Barangay Ginebra Friday, March 2, but Raymond Almazan believes that Gin Kings do not necessarily have the edge when they take on the Elasto Painters in the Philippine Cup quarterfinals.

The lanky center had plenty of chances to close it out for the E-Painters in regulation and second overtime, but he couldn't make his shots. In regulation, Almazan's last-second putback attempt fell short while his alley-oop play off a Gabe Norwood inbound pass rimmed out in second overtime.

Almazan also missed crucial free throws in the 3rd extra period, which paved way for the Gin Kings to escape with the win and overtake Rain or Shine at 4th place in the standings.

The triple overtime classic, which was only the 12th in PBA history, was a test of endurance for both teams and although E-Painters ran out of gas in the end, Almazan is confident the playing field is still leveled.

"Wala siguro," said Almazan when asked if he thinks Ginebra has upper hand over them. "Sa endurance, wala naman sigurong pinagkaiba kasi 'yung kinakain nila, kinakain din naman namin so ayun, kailangan lang magpahinga talaga kasi mahaba 'yung series e."

(I guess none. In terms of endurance, there is probably no difference since what they eat, we eat as well. We just need to rest since the series is long.)

Almazan is nursing a hand injury and although it may have affected him missing key baskets, he said he does not want to use it as an excuse now that they are moving on the next level of the tournament.

"Siguro ayoko na munang isipin 'yun ngayon sa series. Alisin ko muna 'yung mga ganoong ano, kasi kaya ko naman e. Chineck up, walang fracture, walang bali so ipahinga ko na lang coming in the game on Monday, ready na."

(I do not want to think about it in this series. I want to rid of thoughts like it will affect me, since I can still play. When I was checked up, there were no fractures, there were no broken bones. I just have to rest so when Monday comes, I am ready.)

Ginebra star center Greg Slaughter, who sustained a bummed ankle, is doubtful to play in the best-of-3 quarterfinals series starting on Monday, March 5, at the Mall of Asia Arena. Almazan sees it as a chance to draw first blood.

"Kung maganda 'yung game namin ngayon, mas didiinan pa namin sa Monday tsaka sa series. Wala nang bukas doon e, every game counts tsaka mas maganda 'yung makauna ka," Almazan concluded.

(If we played well today, we just need to push harder on Monday and the entirety of the series. There is no tomorrow there, every game counts, and it is better if we have the advantage.) – Rappler.com