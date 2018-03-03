'I always want to go out and play with those guys,' says Justin Brownlee after seeing Barangay Ginebra pull off a triple overtime win over Rain or Shine

Published 10:03 PM, March 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Brownlee has been vocal about how Barangay Ginebra turned his basketball career around, so it is no surprise that he is itching to get back in the PBA with the league's crowd darlings.

Brownlee watched Ginebra pull off a triple overtime 100-92 win over the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters Friday, March 2, and he admitted that he looks forward to donning the Gin Kings jersey again.

"Every time I see Ginebra go out and play, man, it is just a good feeling. Of course, I always want to go out and play with those guys," said Brownlee.

The 29-year-old American helped Ginebra win the Governors' Cup title in the last two years and is expected to reinforce the Gin Kings in the Commissioner's and Governors' Cup this season.

"You know, the past couple of years have been very fun. Any chance I get, I definitely, you know, would love to play with these guys on the court and playing for coach Tim (Cone) as well."

For the meantime, Brownlee is focused in his stint in the ASEAN Basketball League as he looks to carry his championship-winning ways for the San Miguel Alab Pilipinas.

Alab, after a lethargic 1-3 start, has been on a tear with Brownlee and Renaldo Balkman at the helm. With the acquisition of the two top imports, Alab has won 10 of its last 11 games to improve to 11-4 for second place behind the Hong Kong Eastern Basketball Team (12-2).

Brownlee is averaging 22.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists, two steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

"Me and Balkman coming over with the locals they have, l just think we really have the opportunity to probably do something special and hopefully we get to the finals and win the championship," Brownlee said.

Brownlee and Alab will clash with the Westports Malaysia Dragon on Sunday, March 4. – Rappler.com