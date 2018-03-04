(UPDATED) The TNT KaTropa will face the 3-time defending PBA Philippine Cup champions San Miguel Beermen in the quarterfinals

Published 8:50 PM, March 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – On the brink of elimination, the TNT KaTropa fired on all cylinders and ripped the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 118-97, to claim the last quarterfinal seat in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, March 4.

Leading by a mere 5 points after the first half, 54-49, the KaTropa rode on a 21-6 run, sparked by 8 straight Jayson Castro points, for a 20-point advantage, 75-55, midway through the 3rd period.

TNT kept its foot on the gas, extending its lead to as much as 29 points in the payoff period thanks to a 13-0 spurt, 112-83.

Six TNT players finished in double figures with Castro impressing behind a near-triple-double of 17 points, 9 assists, 8 rebounds, and two steals off the bench.

Troy Rosario had a team-high 18 points off 4 triples for the KaTropa while Jericho Cruz made his presence felt with 17 points, 3 rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

The KaTropa shot a stellar 53.7% from the field, highlighted by 15 triples.

"Buhay pa. 'Yun lang naman 'yun eh. I think at this point of the conference, all you want is a day to live," said TNT head coach Nash Racela. "Sabi namin, ang importante lang is for us to have a chance and play in the playoffs."

(We are still alive. That is what matters. I think at this point in the conference, all you want is a day to live. We said last time that what is important is for us to have a chance and play in the playoffs.)

Matthew Wright paced Phoenix with 18 points, 6 assists, and 6 rebounds against 6 turnovers. Doug Kramer added 16 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

Phoenix ended its All-Filipino campaign with a 5-6 record.

TNT has a day to rest before facing the pacesetting San Miguel Beermen, who hold a win-once incentive in the quarterfinals, on Tuesday, March 6, at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com