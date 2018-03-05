Since the arrival of Cruz, who was traded to TNT from Rain or Shine last February 15, the KaTropa have won back-to-back games by a combined 47 points

Published 10:12 AM, March 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Acquiring Jericho Cruz has translated to nothing but success for the TNT KaTropa.

With Cruz, whom TNT picked up through a trade with the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters last February 15, the KaTropa have won back-to-back games in convincing fashions and most importantly avoided taking an early vacation.

TNT annihilated the NLEX Road Warriors by 26 points to stay in playoff contention last February 28 and demolished the Phoenix Fuel Masters by 21 points on Sunday, March 4, to clinch the last quarterfinals slot in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup.

In those two games, Cruz averaged 17.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals and a plus-minus of +7.5 in nearly 29 minutes of play.

"I just want to thank coach Nash (Racela) for giving me all the trust. 'Yung tiwala niya sakin, sobrang big deal nun, sobrang big time nun. Sobrang big deal para sa akin. And you know, without him, I wouldn't be in this position right now," said Cruz.

Cruz, who normed 2.0 points, 1.7 assists and 1.3 rebounds with the E-Painters prior to the trade, admitted he has yet to fully accustom himself to the KaTropa system but feels glad to be where he is right now.

The 27-year-old suffered a foot injury in the off-season before returning midway the conference.

"I'm slowly getting there. We're just having fun eh. Lahat masaya sa team eh. Kumbaga, we help each other up. Kung sino 'yung down, 'yun 'yung pinupush naming umangat. Tulong-tulong kami ngayon eh."

"'Yung para sakin lang gusto ko lang makatulong sa team kasi I'm really happy to be here right now."

Cruz's mettle will be tested when TNT takes on the San Miguel Beermen, who hold a twice-to-beat advantage, in the quarterfinals.

"I'm just going to [fulfill] my role. I'm just going to do my best. And syempre, kung anong ipapagawa ni coach Nash, gagawin namin," said Cruz. "I'm just [going to] try and enjoy the game lang."

(I'm just going to fulfill my role. I'm just going to do my best. Whatever coach Nash tells us to do, we will do it.) – Rappler.com