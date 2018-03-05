'I don't care who wins,' says Matthew Wright, who is set to return to Canada to spend the break after the Phoenix Fuel Masters crashed out of the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Don't expect Matthew Wright to be rooting for another team in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup after his Phoenix Fuel Masters crashed out playoff contention this conference.

Wright and the Fuel Masters saw their All-Filipino campaign fold up following a 97-118 loss to the TNT KaTropa Sunday, March 4, in their battle for the last quarterfinals berth.

While the season may be over for Phoenix, it will only be the start of the grueling playoffs for the remaining 8 teams vying for the championship. But Wright does not plan of taking sides.

"I don't care who wins," said Wright. "I'll let these guys beat up on each other in the playoffs but as far as cheering for teams, I don't cheer for any team except for my team."

Although the Fuel Masters did not advance to the playoffs like they did in last year's Philippine Cup, Wright said Phoenix has morphed into a team with an identity.

"I saw a lot of positives from our team, we have an identity now, we have something that we didn't have last year, we have a direction and everyone in the team is a good dynamic."

The 27-year-old Filipino-Canadian, despite admitting that he wass frustrated with Phoenix's early exit, said that he needed to take a break from basketball.

Aside from being the Fuel Masters' main man, Wright also saw action for Gilas Pilipinas in the two windows of the 2019 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers last November and February.

He is set to return to Canada to reunite with his family.

"It's more of just a mental thing. Physically, I felt good, I felt like I was there but I just need to go home and unwind, see my family, see my son, see my girlfriend and come back with a fresh mindset," said Wright. – Rappler.com