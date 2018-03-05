If the San Miguel star June Mar Fajardo eventually wins Best Player of the Conference in the PH Cup, he becomes the only player in PBA history with 6

Published 5:54 PM, March 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – June Mar Fajardo is set to make history anew as he is on pace to eclipse Danny Ildefonso with the most Best Player of the Conference (BPC) awards in PBA history.

The reigning 4-time Most Valuable Player and Ildefonso have 5 BPC plums apiece but Fajardo can increase his tally to 6 with him leading all PBA players in statistical points (SPs) in the Philippine Cup.

Fajardo, who averaged 22.8 points, 13.2 rebounds, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists, has 44.1 SPs in 10 games to edge San Miguel Beermen teammate Arwind Santos, who has 37.6 SPs behind per game numbers of 16.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.0 blocks.

All but one of Fajardo's BPCs came in the Philippine Cup.

Trailing at 3rd place is GlobalPort Batang Pier guard Stanley Pringle, who has 35.6 SPs off 20.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals, while Blackwater Elite center Poy Erram landed at 4th thanks to his 35.3 SPs behind 14.2 points and conference-highs of 13.8 rebounds and 2.9 blocks.

Completing the Top 5 is Barangay Ginebra forward Japeth Aguilar, who amassed 34.2 SPs behind his 19.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 blocks.

In the rookie race, NLEX Road Warriors' second overall pick Kiefer Ravena emerged on top after the elimination round with 27.0 SPs off averages of 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals.

Alaska Aces' Jeron Teng has 25.2 SPs (13.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals) for second place while Phoenix Fuel Masters' Jason Perkins has 22.3 SPs (10.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals) for 3rd place.

Players from teams seeing action in the quarterfinals, namely San Miguel, Magnolia, Alaska, Rain or Shine, Ginebra, NLEX, GlobalPort and TNT, can still improve their SPs. – Rappler.com