(UPDATED) Kiefer Ravena delivers the biggest plays to help the NLEX Road Warriors inch closer to the semifinals of the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup

Published 7:17 PM, March 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Kiefer Ravena poured in 25 points and 8 assists to help the NLEX Road Warriors draw first blood in their best-of-3 quarterfinals series against the Alaska Aces, 105-99, in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena Monday, March 5.

NLEX, aside from inching a win closer to the semifinals, clinched its first playoff victory in franchise history.

The Road Warriors were down 92-96 with less than 3 minutes left before Larry Fonacier completed a 4-point play for the equalizer.

Ravena took over from since then as he assisted Mike Miranda before burying a layup with 18.8 seconds remaining to give NLEX a 100-96 advantage with 18.8 seconds left.

Alaska threatened a late comeback after Simon Enciso drilled a triple with 9 ticks remaining, 99-101, but could not complete it as Ravena put the Road Warriors ahead by two possessions with his freebies.

Ravena, who scored 12 points in the final period alone, redeemed himself from a dismal one-point outing in NLEX's 75-101 loss to the TNT KaTropa last February 28.

Fonacier finished with 18 points and 9 rebounds while Kevin Alas chipped in 17 points, 6 assists and 5 boards in the win.

"The good news is we won this one. The bad news is we have to go through this again and it will be harder on Wednesday. This series is not over," said NLEX head coach Yeng Guiao. "

"Of course, we have an advantage, but with Alaska, they've been through a lot more difficult situations and they've come out of those situations pretty good."

Chris Banchero paced the Aces with 20 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals while Calvin Abueva had 18 points, 13 rebounds 3 assists and two blocks in the loss.

Alaska has yet to win a game against NLEX since Guiao took over the coaching reins for the Road Warriors.

NLEX and Alaska meet again on Wednesday, March 7, at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Scores:

NLEX (105): Ravena 25, Fonacier 18, Alas 17, Quiñahan 12, Miranda 10, Baguio 8, Al-Hussaini 4, Soyud 4, Taulava 4, Tiongson 3, Gotladera 0, Mallari 0

Alaska (99): Banchero 20, Abueva 18, Enciso 16, Thoss 11, Casio 8, Magat 4, Racal 4, Teng 4, Baclao 1, Cruz 0, Exciminiano 0

Quarter scores: 24-22, 50-40, 74-72, 105-99

– Rappler.com