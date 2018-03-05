Kiefer Ravena finished with 25 points and 8 assists in pacing the NLEX Road Warriors to their first playoff win in franchise history

Published 10:31 PM, March 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kiefer Ravena proved why NLEX picked him at second overall in the recent PBA draft by steering the Road Warriors to their first playoff win in franchise history.

In his first PBA playoff game, the 24-year-old made the biggest plays in NLEX's 105-99 triumph over the Alaska Aces at the start of their best-of-3 quarterfinals series en route to a game-high 25 points and 8 assists.

Ravena scored 12 points in the final quarter, assisted the go-ahead bucket, buried a layup that put the Road Warriors up by 4 points with 18.8 seconds left and drilled the insurance free throws to help NLEX inch closer to the semifinals.

"Siguro gusto ko lang din talaga manalo. I was really in the zone during the game kasi sayang 'di ba? Nagpakahirap ka buong conference, nandito ka na tapos magrerelax ka lang," said Ravena.

(I guess I just really wanted to win. I was really in the zone during the game since it I did not want our season to go to waste. We worked hard all conference long and we did not want to relax now that we are here in the playoffs.)

The win was Ravena's redemption game. Last February 28, "The Phenom" submitted the worst performance in his young PBA career after a one-point, two-assist, one-rebound and two-turnover outing in NLEX's 75-101 loss to the TNT KaTropa.

But despite etching his mark with the franchise, Ravena is seeking for a much better version of making history.

"It's nice to be part of history of the franchise. But we're not satisfied, that wasn't the goal that we set during the start of the season. It's nice to have that feat and hopefully we get another taste of history for the franchise by making it to the semis," said Ravena.

"We're one foot in, hopefully we get the other foot in too and close the door."

Ravena currently leads the all rookies in statistical points (SPs) with 27.0 SPs but said getting his numbers is the last of his concerns now that they are in the playoffs.

"If scoring one point and we win, that’s fine with me. Kung kailangan mas marami eh di 'yun ang kailangan gawin. But after this win, sabi ko nga stats and standings throw it out the window. It’s the quarterfinals, it’s a dog fight."

(If scoring one point and we win, that's fine with me. If the team needs me to score more, then that is what I will do. But after this win, I said all the stats and standings should be thrown out the window. It's the quarterfinals. It's a dog fight.)

Ravena and the Road Warriors look to close the series in two games when they meet the Aces again on Wednesday, March 7, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com