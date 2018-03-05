(UPDATED) Barangay Ginebra is a win away from returning to the Philippine Cup semifinals thanks to Scottie Thompson's near-triple-double

Published 9:30 PM, March 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Scottie Thompson flirted with the triple-double and Barangay Ginebra topped the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, 88-80, to win Game 1 of their best-of-3 quarterfinals series of the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena Monday, March 5.

Thompson scored 14 points, pulled down 15 rebounds and dished out 7 assists to help Ginebra repeat over Rain or Shine, which the Gin Kings defeated in the elimination round via a 100-92 triple overtime win last March 2.

LA Tenorio finished with 16 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, Joe Devance had 15 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds while Japeth Aguilar added 14 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks and two steals in the win.

Ginebra held a measly one-point lead midway the 4th period, 68-67, before going on a 14-2 run for an 82-69 advantage.

"This is a really tough team (Rain or Shine) basically because of Beau (Belga) and Chris (Tiu) and Gabe (Norwood). Those guys are such veterans, they've been to the wars, they know the game so well. And it's hard to fool them," said Ginebra head coach Tim Cone.

"You can't fool them with anything. You just got to go out there and do your thing because they're just too smart."

The Gin Kings shot 43.4% from the field, highlighted by 11 triples, to Rain or Shine's 38.2% thanks to 24 assists. Ginebra also had a 6-rebound advantage.

Belga paced the E-Painters with 17 points and 5 rebounds while Ed Daquioag chipped in 16 markers in the loss.

The Scores:

Ginebra (88): Tenorio 16, Devance 15, J. Aguilar 14, Thompson 14, Mercado 13, Ferrer 6, Mariano 6, Cruz 4, R. Aguilar 0, Caguioa 0

Rain or Shine (80): Belga 17, Daquioag 16, Ahanmisi 10, Ponferrada 9, Nambatac 8, Trollano 6, Washington 5, Norwood 4, Tiu 3, Maiquez 2, Almazan 0, Borboran 0

Quarter scores: 21-23, 44-43, 68-64, 88-80

– Rappler.com