Belga does not want Rain or Shine to hesitate on offense against Barangay Ginebra in the quarterfinals, even if it means shooting 50 triples in a game

Published 1:40 PM, March 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – There is no room for hesitation for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters now that they are on the brink of elimination in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup.

Beau Belga lamented the team's lack of decisiveness on the offensive end that led to Rain or Shine's 80-88 loss to Barangay Ginebra in Game 1 of their best-of-3 quarterfinals clash on Monday, March 5.

Rain or Shine was within striking distance early in the 4th period before the Gin Kings pulled away for good, leading by as much as 13 points, en route to drawing first blood in the series.

Admittedly a player who takes shots even when a teammate is open to receive a pass, Belga said that the E-Painters should have capitalized on their free looks from long range, especially in the payoff period.

"Parang hesitant kami tumira. Sinabi ko nga sa kanila, 'Sayang 'yung pinapraktis niyo na araw araw na shooting kung ipapasa niyo 'yung mga free shot'," said Belga.

(We were hesitant to shoot. I told them, 'You are wasting what the shooting you have been practicing everyday if you are just going to pass up the free shot'.)

"Ako naman, talagang pakialamero ako e, kapag ka may panira ako, titira ako, wala akong pakialam kung mayroon pang libreng iba."

(I admit that if I have a shot, I will shoot it. I do not care if I have an open teammate.)

In their last two games of the elimination round, Rain or Shine averaged 49 attempts from deep.

The Elasto Painters made 17 of their 46 triples in a 95-80 win over the San Miguel Beermen last February 28 and knocked down 14 of their 52 treys in a 92-100 triple overtime loss to Ginebra last March 2.

In Game 1 of the quarterfinals, Rain or Shine attempted only 33 3-pointers and made 8 of them.

"Sinabi sa amin ni coach Caloy (Garcia) na pag may libre, tira, 'wag niyong ipasa, magmiss, okay lang yan. Kung bibigyan tayo ng singkwentang 3-points next game, bakit hindi niyo itira? Hindi mo alam kung ano 'yung shushoot e," said Belga.

(Coach Caloy told us that when we are open, shoot. We should not pass it, if it misses, it is okay. If we are given 50 3-pointers next game, why should we hesitate not to shoot them? You will never know what will go in.)

However, it was not just the Elasto Painters' 3-point sniping that factored in their loss. In back-to-back losses against Ginebra, Rain or Shine surrendered a total of 28 rebounds.

Although Rain or Shine lost by just 6 rebounds in the quarterfinals compared to the 22 more boards they allowed Ginebra in the elimination round, what got the E-Painters off their game was the outstanding game of Scottie Thompson.

The 6-foot-1 guard grabbed 15 boards for Ginebra when no other player from both teams breached double-digits in rebounding.

But Belga vowed to contain the Gin Kings from crashing the glass.

"Imemake sure lang namin na next game, limited 'yung rebounding nung mga 'yun. Effort lang, hindi ito yung time na magsisisihan kami kasi nakaabot kami sa playoffs nang masaya kami, hindi kami nagtuturuan kung sino yung may mali."

(We will make sure in the next game that we will limit their rebounding. It is all about effort, it is not the time to blame one another since we reached the playoffs joyful and not pointing fingers on whose fault it is.)

Rain or Shine will try to extend the series into a decider when they face Ginebra for Game 2 on Wednesday, March 7, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com