If you’ve been watching Ravena for years, what he did against Alaska is the norm

Published 1:10 PM, March 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – There are only a few things that are certain in life. The clock won’t stop moving for anyone. The government will collect your taxes. Technology will only continue to evolve. These are just some of the examples that fit that description. And like how trees extend with branches, the same concept applies to life’s lesser subplots.

Take sports in this country, for instance.

Fact: Manny Pacquiao is always going to be considered a Filipino hero (for his contributions to boxing, so let’s not get into politics).

Fact: basketball will forever be the ultimate love of the Philippines when it comes to sports.

Here’s another fact: whatever level of basketball he’s playing in, when the game is on the line, you can expect Kiefer Isaac Ravena to step up to the moment and deliver the goods.

On Monday, March 5, Ravena played his first PBA playoff game. Now, let’s say you didn’t get to watch the matchup against the Alaska Aces, and I told you he finished with 25 points and 8 assists, you’d say, “Well, yeah, you can expect that from the second overall pick in the draft. What are you yapping about over there?”

Now if I told you that a rookie, in his playoff debut, was also responsible for the 6 points that decided Game 1 against a veteran Aces team that has made multiple PBA Finals with Alex Compton, you’d pause for a second and be like, “Okay, now that’s impressive.”

Here’s what is even more outstanding about it: if you’ve been watching Ravena for years, what he did against Alaska is the norm. And somehow, he continues to exceed those already-lofty expectations, leaving us even more amazed with each clutch performance.

The heir to “Big Game” James has arrived. He wears number 15 for NLEX.

“That’s why he’s ‘The Phenom,” said Larry Fonacier, who also played a major role in the Road Warriors’ comeback. “He really lifted us and I think everyone knows that when the game is on the line, we know who to give the ball to.”

KIEFER RAVENA WITH THE VISION.



He finds Miranda inside at the last second for the floater AND-1! #WeArePBA pic.twitter.com/BLJRkAxUHP — PBA (@pbaconnect) March 5, 2018

Now I want you to re-read that statement for a second. Fonacier is one of the PBA’s longest-tenured veterans. He’s been in countless of close playoff battles and has won 7 championships. He had 18 points and made the 4-point play to tie the game at 96 in crunch time. He could have easily demanded more shots down the stretch, claiming he was on fire, wanting to take his team to the finish line.

Part of why he didn’t is because of Fonacier’s unselfish nature, but it’s mostly due to Ravena’s skill and his best trait – the “it factor.”

Ravena ends NLEX’s scoring drought with a long jumper! #WeArePBA pic.twitter.com/xHPnj4Ml7d — PBA (@pbaconnect) March 5, 2018

That could be a number of things: his leadership, his likability, his cojones. Whatever it may be, Ravena already has “it.”

He’s always been quicker to develop that “it factor” compared to his peers. That’s why he was making history Monday night, while the closest counterpart he’s ever had to a rival, Jeron Teng, was a spectator from the bench late in the contest. Don’t get me wrong - Teng’s a La Salle legend and will be a superstar in this league, but Ravena, right now, looks on pace to become an all-time great.

“It’s nice to be part of history of the franchise,” he said after the game, in which NLEX won its first ever franchise playoff match. “But we’re not satisfied. That wasn’t the goal that we set during the start of the season.”

Ravena biglang prumeno, napakagat sa peke si Banchero para sa two off the glass! #WeArePBA pic.twitter.com/Q78geG3MZN — PBA (@pbaconnect) March 5, 2018

The way he buried the Aces late was also very Kiefer-y. First, there was that beautiful feed to Mike Miranda that put NLEX up for good. He perfectly read Alaska’s stingy defense and made the right, unselfish basketball play. One that was advance for his age. Moments later, he outran a hell of a defender in Kevin Racal on a jump ball play and finished a difficult lay-up against two defenders to make it a two-possession lead. Then after that, he sealed the contest at the free throw line.

Here’s another crazy thought: when I looked back and reflected on Ravena’s other clutch moments throughout his career, numerous came to mind: the daggers against UST, the barrage of 3-pointers against La Salle, the classic vs UE, the clutch SEABA performances, the game-winner vs Meralco. Other basketball players only have one or two of those moments in their entire careers. For him, the list already goes on and on, and will continue to do so.

After Ravena scored that lay-up – and believe me, that highlight will be replayed for years - he flexed his muscles and roared loud enough to be heard from the stands of the Mall of Asia Arena. At that moment, Alaska was probably thinking what every other PBA team will be thinking whenever Ravena has the ball in his hands come winning time:

“Ah, crap.” – Rappler.com