Moultrie played for Philadelphia 76ers in 2014

Published 12:58 PM, March 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The NLEX Road Warriors officially announced on Tuesday, March 6, that American Basketball player Arnett Moultrie will be reinforcing the squad.

We would like to officially announce that our new import will be Arnett Moultrie (@amoultrie), a 2012 NBA 1st Round Draft Pick. He is currently playing in the Bahrain Premier League and will arrive in the Philippines this April. #ArangkadaNLEX pic.twitter.com/N3DOqFP2LT — NLEX Road Warriors (@ArangkadaNLEX) March 6, 2018

Moultrie was drafted with the 27th pick by the Miami Heat in the 2012 NBA Draft. Moultrie, however, playeed for Philadelphia 76ers after being traded for Justin Hamilton and the future first-round draft pick.

In his first game with the 76ers in 2014, he played for 31 minutes and recorded 6 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals in a 112-124 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

In 2014, the American made his first international signing with Chinese Basketball Association club Jiangsu Dragons.

Moultrie joined the Iranian Superleague in 2017, where he represented Mahram Tehran and took home the Center of the Year award.

According to the post by NLEX, Moultrie is currently playing in the Bahrain Premier League and will arrive in Manila on April.

During his youth years, Moultrie brought home a gold medal with Team USA in the FIBA U-19 Basketball World Cup in 2009. – Rappler.com