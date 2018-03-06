(UPDATED) The Magnolia Hotshots come back from down 20 points to claim the second semifinals seat in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup

Published 9:31 PM, March 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Magnolia Hotshots overcame a lethargic start to turn back the GlobalPort Batang Pier, 86-79, and clinch the second semifinals seat in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena Tuesday, March 6.

Magnolia got buried by as much as 20 points in the maiden period, 6-26, before turning the tide in the middle period, taking a 61-59 lead heading in the 4th quarter.

The Hotshots then used a 17-7 salvo, highlighted by 3 straight Mark Barroca buckets and capped by a Justin Melton triple, to lead 78-66 with 4:55 minutes remaining.

GlobalPort trimmed the deficit to just 4 points, 78-82, thanks to a 12-4 blitz but couldn't complete the comeback after Terrence Romeo turned the ball over with 30 seconds remaining.

Barroca starred for the Hotshots with 16 points, 3 assists, two rebounds and two steals while Paul Lee finished with a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Ian Sangalang and Marc Pingris combined for 24 points and 17 boards in the win.

"It was a very tough game for us. We expected 'yung aggressiveness and energy ng Global, but 'yung ganoon sa start, sobrang aggressiveness nila and grabe ang atake nila in the first quarter. Kumbaga naoutplay nila kami in the first half. Good thing we have a second half to recover," said Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero.

(It was a very tough game for us. We expected that kind of aggressiveness and energy by Global. But at the start, they showed a different kind of aggressive and they attacked us in the first quarter. We were outplayed in the first half. Good thing we have a second half to recover.)

Stanley Pringle did most of the heavy lifting for the Batang Pier with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists against 6 turnovers.

Terrence Romeo added 14 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and two steals for GlobalPort, which badly missed the services of Sean Anthony, who played only two minutes.

Magnolia will face the winner of the Alaska Aces-NLEX Road Warriors quarterfinals series in a best-of-7 semifinals clash.

The Scores:

Magnolia (86): Barroca 17, Lee 14, Pingris 13, Sangalang 11, Melton 7, Simon 7, Ramos 6, Jalalon 5, Brondial 4, Reavis 2, Dela Rosa 0

GlobalPort (79): Pringle 31, Romeo 14, Grey 9, Sargent 7, Nabong 5, Elorde 4, Taha 3, Teng 3, Gabayni 2, Araña 1, Anthony 0, Guinto 0

Quarter scores: 12-26, 34-45, 61-59, 86-79 – Rappler.com