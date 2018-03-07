'Siguro misunderstanding lang. Kasi alam mo naman si coach tsaka ako, pareho lang din namin gusto manalo,' says GlobalPort Batang Pier star Terrence Romeo

Published 6:27 PM, March 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines– Terrence Romeo and GlobalPort head coach Pido Jarencio figured in a shouting match in the Batang Pier's 79-86 quarterfinals loss to the Magnolia Hotshots Tuesday, March 6, but both dismissed that there was bad blood between them.

The Batang Pier led by as much as 20 points in the first quarter and looked like they were on their way to upsetting the twice-to-beat Hotshots only to crumble in the next 3 periods.

As Magnolia took its first lead of the game, 54-53, thanks to a Mark Barroca triple in the 3rd quarter, Jarencio approached Romeo after a timeout. The two then shouted at each other and had to be separated by players and coaching personnel.

Terrence Romeo vs Coach Pido Jarencio. You read that right.



— ESPN5 (@Sports5PH) March 6, 2018

However, Romeo, who had 14 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and two steals in the loss, downplayed the verbal spat, saying both he and Jarencio were just hungry to get the win.

"Siguro misunderstanding lang. Kasi alam mo naman si coach tsaka ako, pareho lang din namin gusto manalo. So lahat naman 'yun para sa team eh," said Romeo. "Pero wala, off the court walang problema."

(I guess it was just a misunderstanding. You know coach and me, we both want to win. It was for the team. But off the court, there is no problem.)

Terrence Romeo makes it clear there is no bad blood between him and GlobalPort coach Pido Jarencio after they figured in a shouting match in the Batang Pier's 79-86 quarterfinals loss to the Magnolia Hotshots. — delfin dioquino (@dioquinodelfin) March 6, 2018

"Kahit ako, wala akong ano, wala akong galit kay coach or what. Kasi alam naman natin na matagal ng nagkocoach si Coach Pido at alam kong alam niya ang ginagawa niya."

(I have nothing against coach, be it anger or whatever. We all know Coach Pido has been coaching for so long and I know he knows his stuff.)

Jarencio, meanwhile, echoed Romeo's comments.

"Alam mo, 'yung ugali na gusto mong manalo and then 'yung bata winner din. Minsan nagkakaroon talaga ng mainit na diskusyunan pero it's part of the game. It's also a part of the process na dinedevelop 'yung team."

(We just had the same trait, I wanted to win and the kid is a winner also. Sometimes, there are instances that we have a heated discussion but it's part of the game. It's also a part of the process of developing the team.)

"Walang issue, walang issue 'yung team. Nagkasarapan lang," said Jarencio with a chuckle.

(There is no issue with the team.)

With the conference already over for the Batang Pier, Romeo seeks to get back to top shape after playing just his second PBA game in 5 months.

Romeo, who suffered a knee contusion that sidelined him since the offseason, returned to the PBA hardcourt last March 2 in GlobalPort's 100-104 loss where he scored 20 points.

"Hopefully makaadjust ako, makapaglose ng weight. At the same time, nag-iisip ako kung paano ko makukuha 'yung timing ko," added Romeo.

(Hopefully I can adjust and I lose weight. At the same time, I am thinking about how I can regain my timing.) – Rappler.com