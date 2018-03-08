'Kumbaga, 'yung quarterfinals, parang isang napakalaking wall na hindi namin mabasag basag,' says Beau Belga

MANILA, Philippines – Beau Belga is starting to feel that PBA quarterfinals are like walls the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters have problems of demolishing.

Rain or Shine missed the semifinals for the 5th straight conference and Belga, who has two PBA titles under his belt and has been to numerous finals battles, is still not getting used to it.

"'Yun na lang inaano ko eh, ilang conferences na. I’m not happy with that. Ayaw ko rin na mangyayari sa amin na 9 straight conferences na quarters lang. Wag naman ganoon siguro. Makaisa lang, makasemis lang," said Belga.

(That is what I am concerned with, it has been too many conferences that we have not advance. I'm not happy with that. I do not want to experience 9 straight conferences reaching just the quarterfinals. I hope it does not come to that. Just one semis and it is okay.)

The E-Painters had a chance to barge in the semifinals of the Philippine Cup for the first time since the 2015-2016 season but bowed out to Barangay Ginebra in two games of their best-of-3 quarterfinals series.

"Hindi kami makaano doon sa hump na 'yun eh. Kumbaga, 'yung quarterfinals, parang isang napakalaking wall na hindi naman mabasag basag. Pag nabasag namin 'yun, hopefully makabulag kami."

(We cannot get over the hump. It is like the quarterfinals is like a big wall we cannot shatter. When we shatter that, hopefully, we can beat some teams.)

Although the 31-year-old can bounce back in the Commissioner's and Governors' Cup, he admitted that the All-Filipino is the most important for him, particularly because Rain or Shine will be reinforced by an import in the next two conferences.

"Hindi ako looking sa Commissioner’s Cup eh, more on All-Filipino ako eh, kasi all locals ‘to eh, dito ako talagang bumubuhos. Pag sa Commissioner’s Cup, meron kang import na 6-foot-9, so syempre mababangga 'yung playing time namin," said Belga.

(I am really not looking forward to the Commissioner's Cup, I'm more on the All-Filipino because it is all locals. I give my all in this conference. In the Commissioner's Cup, you have a 6-foot-9 import, of course, our minutes will be affected.)

For the meantime, Belga will take a well-deserved rest before the Elasto Painters go back to the drawing board for the Commissioner's Cup.

"Ginawa mo naman lahat eh, hanggang doon lang talaga so prepare na lang. Hanap ng maayos ayos na import tapos bawi next conference."

(You did your all but we only reached the quarterfinals so we just have to prepare. We have to look for a good import and bounce back next conference.)