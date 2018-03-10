Kiefer Ravena finishes with 16 points, highlighted by an assist on the go-ahead triple, a defensive rebound, two insurance free throws and a win-preserving steal

Published 9:03 PM, March 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kiefer Ravena delivered on both ends as the NLEX Road Warriors nosed out the Magnolia Hotshots, 88-87, to take Game 1 of their best-of-7 semifinals series in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Araneta Coliseum Saturday, March 10.

Ravena assisted on Alex Mallari's triple that gave the Road Warriors an 88-86 lead with 14.4 seconds left in the game. He then pulled down a defensive rebound on the next possession and buried back-to-back foul shots to put NLEX up by two possessions.

The Hotshots, now within one after a Paul Lee trey, had a chance to win the game after Jio Jalalon stole the ball off an inbound but Ravena came to spoil the party by stealing the ball away from Raffy Reavis.

JR Quinahan was fouled in the process with .8 of a second left and after missing his first free throw, he deliberately missed the second one as the buzzer sounded.

Ravena finished with 16 points, two assists, two rebounds and a steal against 6 turnovers while Cyrus Baguio had a team-high 17 points on top of 5 rebounds and 4 steals.

Ian Sangalang churned out 21 points and 9 rebounds and PJ Simon chalked up 20 points and 5 boards but that wasn't enough to give Magnolia, which lost Marc Pingris in an apparent knee injury in the 4th quarter, the win. – Rappler.com