Three of the top 5 vote-getters, so far, are from the Visayas

Published 9:50 PM, March 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Scottie Thompson has the most votes in the initial PBA All-Star Week poll, so far, while 4-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo is in second place.

Barangay Ginebra's Thompson, born in Padada, Davao del Sur, garnered 17,851 combined votes from online and in-venue ballots to lead the Mindanao selection that will take on Gilas Pilipinas on May 23 in Digos, Davao del Sur.

Fajardo, a Cebuano from the San Miguel Beermen, meanwhile, amassed 17,498 votes for the Visayas squad that will face the national team on May 27 in Iloilo.

Japeth Aguilar, born in Sasmuan, Pampanga, is the top vote-getter for the Luzon selection that will clash with Gilas in Batangas City on May 25. He got 11,692 votes.

Mark Barroca (17,377) of Mindanao and James Yap (17,006) of the Visayas are 3rd and 4th, respectively, in the overall voting.

Iloilo-born Kiefer Ravena (14,550), the only rookie to barge in the top 10 of an All-Star team, is at 5th overall and 3rd for the Visayas selection.

Voting, which stopped last March 9 to give way for the semifinals of the Philippine Cup, will resume during the eliminations of the Commissioner's Cup.

Here are the rest of the top 10 for the 3 All-Star squads:

Luzon All-Stars

Calvin Abueva - 10,083

Marc Pingris - 8,553

LA Tenorio - 7,051

Paul Lee - 6,880

Jayson Castro - 6,566

Mark Caguioa - 5,550

Alex Cabagnot - 5,129

Marcio Lassiter - 5,093

Arwind Santos - 4,972

Visayas All-Stars

Greg Slaughter - 11,665

Terrence Romeo - 11,052

Joe Devance - 8,341

Roger Pogoy - 7,467

Jeff Chan - 7,386

Chris Ross - 6,413

Aldrech Ramos - 4,352

Mindanao All-Stars

Jio Jalalon - 14,368

Peter June Simon - 13,596

Mac Belo - 12,192

JP Erram - 8,342

Baser Amer - 7,526

Rafi Reavis - 7,331

Cyrus Baguio - 7,269

Sonny Thoss - 6,395

