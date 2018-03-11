Thompson tops initial PBA All-Star poll, Fajardo at 2nd
MANILA, Philippines – Scottie Thompson has the most votes in the initial PBA All-Star Week poll, so far, while 4-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo is in second place.
Barangay Ginebra's Thompson, born in Padada, Davao del Sur, garnered 17,851 combined votes from online and in-venue ballots to lead the Mindanao selection that will take on Gilas Pilipinas on May 23 in Digos, Davao del Sur.
Fajardo, a Cebuano from the San Miguel Beermen, meanwhile, amassed 17,498 votes for the Visayas squad that will face the national team on May 27 in Iloilo.
Japeth Aguilar, born in Sasmuan, Pampanga, is the top vote-getter for the Luzon selection that will clash with Gilas in Batangas City on May 25. He got 11,692 votes.
Mark Barroca (17,377) of Mindanao and James Yap (17,006) of the Visayas are 3rd and 4th, respectively, in the overall voting.
Iloilo-born Kiefer Ravena (14,550), the only rookie to barge in the top 10 of an All-Star team, is at 5th overall and 3rd for the Visayas selection.
Voting, which stopped last March 9 to give way for the semifinals of the Philippine Cup, will resume during the eliminations of the Commissioner's Cup.
Here are the rest of the top 10 for the 3 All-Star squads:
Luzon All-Stars
- Calvin Abueva - 10,083
- Marc Pingris - 8,553
- LA Tenorio - 7,051
- Paul Lee - 6,880
- Jayson Castro - 6,566
- Mark Caguioa - 5,550
- Alex Cabagnot - 5,129
- Marcio Lassiter - 5,093
- Arwind Santos - 4,972
Visayas All-Stars
- Greg Slaughter - 11,665
- Terrence Romeo - 11,052
- Joe Devance - 8,341
- Roger Pogoy - 7,467
- Jeff Chan - 7,386
- Chris Ross - 6,413
- Aldrech Ramos - 4,352
Mindanao All-Stars
- Jio Jalalon - 14,368
- Peter June Simon - 13,596
- Mac Belo - 12,192
- JP Erram - 8,342
- Baser Amer - 7,526
- Rafi Reavis - 7,331
- Cyrus Baguio - 7,269
- Sonny Thoss - 6,395
– Rappler.com