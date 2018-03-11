The San Miguel Beermen erase a 15-point deficit to take Game 2 of their best-of-7 semifinals series against Barangay Ginebra

Published 9:26 PM, March 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The San Miguel Beermen overcame a 15-point deficit and eked out a 104-102 overtime win over Barangay Ginebra to go up 2-0 in their best-of-7 semifinals series in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, March 11.

San Miguel trailed by 9 points midway through the 4th quarter, 82-91, before riding on a 13-4 run, highlighted by a clutch Arwind Santos triple with 13.4 seconds remaining, to send the bout into an extra period.

Ginebra had the upper hand in overtime, 102-92, following a Joe Devance trey with 1:01 minutes left. But the Beermen knotted the score at 102-all thanks to back-to-back Marcio Lassiter buckets.

In the next possession, Devance committed a costly turnover after a 5-second inbound violation, paving the way for Lassiter to provide the game-winning bucket with a putback off a June Mar Fajardo miss with only 3.2 ticks left.

Ginebra, without a timeout, had to race the whole floor for a good look at the rim but Scottie Thompson lost the ball.

Fajardo finished with 33 points, 19 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks while Lassiter chipped in 25 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals.

Japeth Aguilar had 28 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and two blocks for Ginebra.

The Scores:

San Miguel (104): Fajardo 33, Lassiter 25, Ross 13, Cabagnot 13, Santos 11, Ganuelas-Rosser 7, Heruela 2, Pessumal 0, Espinas 0, De Ocampo 0

Ginebra (102): Aguilar J. 28, Caperal 26, Devance 11, Thompson 10, Cruz 10, Tenorio 8, Mercado 7, Mariano 2

Quarters: 25-30, 42-55 70-73, 95-95, 104-102 (OT)

– Rappler.com