Lassiter waxes hot in OT as San Miguel goes 2-0 in semis vs Ginebra
MANILA, Philippines – The San Miguel Beermen overcame a 15-point deficit and eked out a 104-102 overtime win over Barangay Ginebra to go up 2-0 in their best-of-7 semifinals series in the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, March 11.
San Miguel trailed by 9 points midway through the 4th quarter, 82-91, before riding on a 13-4 run, highlighted by a clutch Arwind Santos triple with 13.4 seconds remaining, to send the bout into an extra period.
Ginebra had the upper hand in overtime, 102-92, following a Joe Devance trey with 1:01 minutes left. But the Beermen knotted the score at 102-all thanks to back-to-back Marcio Lassiter buckets.
In the next possession, Devance committed a costly turnover after a 5-second inbound violation, paving the way for Lassiter to provide the game-winning bucket with a putback off a June Mar Fajardo miss with only 3.2 ticks left.
Ginebra, without a timeout, had to race the whole floor for a good look at the rim but Scottie Thompson lost the ball.
Fajardo finished with 33 points, 19 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks while Lassiter chipped in 25 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals.
Japeth Aguilar had 28 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and two blocks for Ginebra.
The Scores:
San Miguel (104): Fajardo 33, Lassiter 25, Ross 13, Cabagnot 13, Santos 11, Ganuelas-Rosser 7, Heruela 2, Pessumal 0, Espinas 0, De Ocampo 0
Ginebra (102): Aguilar J. 28, Caperal 26, Devance 11, Thompson 10, Cruz 10, Tenorio 8, Mercado 7, Mariano 2
Quarters: 25-30, 42-55 70-73, 95-95, 104-102 (OT)
– Rappler.com