Arwind Santos drains two clutch triples to power the San Miguel Beermen's come-from-behind Game 2 win over Barangay Ginebra

Published 12:25 AM, March 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The San Miguel Beermen's Arwind Santos made sure to silence the heckler who bothered him throughout their 104-102 Game 2 semifinals win over Barangay Ginebra on Sunday, March 11.

Santos was having a relatively off night against the Gin Kings, tallying only 3 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists after 3 quarters, with the Beermen trailing 70-73 heading into the final period.

Adding insult to injury, a fan tried to get under Santos' skin by repeatedly calling his name. It was apparently a bad move.

In response to the heckler's shenanigans, Santos came alive in the 4th quarter and scored 8 points to go with 4 rebounds, two steals, and a crucial block.

After burying the game-tying triple with 13.4 seconds left that knotted the score at 95-all and ultimately sent the game into overtime, Santos looked at the heckler with a wide grin, as if mocking him.

"Kung asaran rin lang, pinanganak akong mang-asar eh. Sa aming magkakapatid, 'di mo ako tatalunin sa pang-aasar. Eh noong huli, naka-shoot ako, parang ang sarap mang-asar. Binalikan ko siya tapos nakikita ko siya, ganoon," narrated Santos.

(When it comes to pissing off someone, I was born to do that. Among us siblings, nobody can beat me at that. When I drained the shot in the latter part of the 4th quarter, I felt like pissing off the heckler. I went back to him and I saw him and that was it.)

While the heckler, who Santos said was wearing a Ginebra jersey, may have irked him, the PBA star said he did not take it personally.

"Walang personalan 'yun sa fans. Minsan lang 'yun sa aming mga players. Minsan gusto lang namin silang patulan pero walang personalan," he said.

(I have nothing personal against the fans. Those incidents seldom happen. There are just times that we want to get back at them but it's nothing personal.)

The most important thing for Santos is that they are now just two games away from advancing to the Philippine Cup finals, where the Beermen will try to win their 4th straight All-Filipino title.

"Nakakuha na kami ng isang kaing 'di ba? Sobrang nag-enjoy kami sa napitas namin. Gusto lang namin na ariin 'yung puno next time. Pag naari na namin 'yung puno sa pangatlong panalo, bibilhin na namin 'yung lupa kung saan nakatanim 'yung puno na 'yun," said Santos, who compared their Game 1 win to harvesting a fruit.



(We already got a bunch of the fruit. We enjoyed what we harvested. We want to own the whole tree next time. When we already own the tree with our 3rd win, we will buy the whole lot where the tree is planted.)

Game 3 of the semifinals will be on Tuesday, March 13, at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com