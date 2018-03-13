Prince Caperal fires 12 points and 4 rebounds, as well as highlights a clutch triple, to help Barangay Ginebra avoid a 0-3 hole with its Game 3 win over San Miguel

Published 11:21 PM, March 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Prince Caperal finally got the best of both worlds.

Caperal has been playing the best basketball of his PBA career in Barangay Ginebra's best-of-7 semifinals series against the San Miguel Beermen.

Filling in for injured star center Greg Slaughter, the 24-year-old has provided quality minutes for head coach Tim Cone, submitting 8 points and 5 rebounds in Game 1 and 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists in Game 2.

However, those breakout performances did not result in wins. The Gin Kings lost 90-102 in Game 1 and 102-104 in Game 2.

Caperal's effort did not go to waste on Tuesday, March 13, as his 12-point and 4-rebound performance helped Ginebra bag Game 3 with a 95-87 win.

"Noong last game, parang mixed emotions kasi breakout game mo pero 'yun nga talo. This game, it feels good na nanalo din kami so focus na kami sa next game," said Caperal.

(Last game, I had mixed emotions since it was my breakout game but we lost. This game, it feels good to finally win so we will focus for the next game.)

"Nothing special naman eh, nilalaro ko lang 'yung dapat kong ilaro. Masarap manalo."

(There is nothing special, I just played my game. It feels good to win.)

Although his Game 3 performance pales in comparison to his Game 2 streak, Caperal was still as pivotal after burying a big triple late in the game, pushing back San Miguel's 4th-quarter fightback.

The Beermen trimmed a once 14-point deficit to just 3 points midway through the final frame before Caperal's trey provided enough breathing room for the Gin Kings to preserve their lead.

"Paubos na shot clock eh, all bets are off na. Titira ko talaga 'yun. Lucky, pumasok. Parang big shot 'yun, it feels good na crucial."

(The shot clock was winding down, all bets are off already. I will shoot it no matter what. I was lucky it went in. It was a big shot so it feels good that it was crucial.)

Ginebra will try to even the series at 2-all when it faces the Beermen again in Game 4 on Thursday, March 15, at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com