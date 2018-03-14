While Barangay Ginebra fired on all cylinders in Game 3, burying 14 triples and shooting 48% from the field, Santos cites another reason why the San Miguel Beermen lost

Published 8:54 AM, March 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Arwind Santos had some choice words after the San Miguel Beermen failed to take a commanding 3-0 lead against Barangay Ginebra in their best-of-7 semifinals series, following an 87-95 Game 3 loss Tuesday, March 13.

The Beermen could not weave the same magic they flashed by overcoming a 15-point deficit to steal Game 2 in overtime last March 11, as the Gin Kings fended off their 4-quarter fightback to escape with the victory in Game 3.

While Ginebra fired on all cylinders in Game 3, burying 14 triples and shooting 48% from the field, Santos cited another reason why San Miguel lost.

"What went wrong? Medyo ano eh, may mga shadow eh. Parang may mga shadow 'yung mga players kanina eh. Parang 'yung lima nagiging walo. Parang ganoon eh," said Santos.

(What went wrong? There were shadows. The players seemed to have shadows earlier. It was like their 5 players became 8. It seemed like that.)

"Kaya parang nahihirapan kami bantayan kasi lima lang 'yung kalaban, pero nagiging walo. Ewan ko kung sobrang bilis kaya may shadow."

(That's why we had a hard time defending since there were only supposed to be 5 opponents, but it became 8. I don't know if it's because of their speed that there were shadows.)

Santos wasn't as effective as he was in San Miguel's Game 2 triumph, where he buried two triples in the last two minutes to send the game into overtime.

In their Game 3 loss, Santos, despite finishing with 13 points, 6 rebounds, and two assists, missed all but one of his 6 triples in almost 36 minutes of action.

He was also booed by majority of the crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena every time he carried the ball.

But Santos, who figured in an "asaran" with a fan in Game 2, said he is not affected by the jeers he gets from fans, particularly those of Ginebra.

"Never ako mapipikon ng fans. Maniwala kayo. Ako kasi isinilang ako sa isang lugar na magulo. Marami akong kaibigan na magagaling mang-asar. In fact, ine-enjoy ko na lang 'yung mga pangaasar na 'yan."

(I will never be affected by what the fans say. Believe me. I was born in a rowdy place. I have friends who are good at annoying people. In fact, I enjoy their ways of getting under my skin.)

With the momentum suddenly shifting to Ginebra's side, the former PBA Most Valuable Player is keeping his eyes on the prize.



"Basta ako ngayon, ang umiikot lang [sa isip ko] Game 4. Kailangan makuha namin 'yun," Santos said.

(Right now, my mind only revolves around Game 4. We need to get that win.)

Game 4 is on Thursday, March 15, at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com