“Parang ‘yung limang kalaban nagiging walo” (It's like 5 opponents became 8)

Published 3:16 PM, March 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Arwind Santos may face penalties following his comments in San Miguel Beermen’s 87-96 Game 3 loss to the Barangay Ginebra Tuesday, March 13.

Spin.ph first reported that Santos was being summoned by the PBA Commissioner’s office for his “parang ‘yung limang kalaban nagiging walo” (It's like 5 opponents became 8) remark.

Rappler reported a similar story that was published on Wednesday, March 14. (READ: Santos after Game 3 loss to Ginebra: 'Parang 'yung limang kalaban nagiging walo')

"What went wrong? Medyo ano eh, may mga shadow eh. Parang may mga shadow 'yung mga players kanina eh. Parang 'yung lima nagiging walo. Parang ganoon eh (There were shadows. The players seemed to have shadows earlier. It was like their 5 players became 8. It seemed like that)," said Santos.

"Kaya parang nahihirapan kami bantayan kasi lima lang 'yung kalaban, pero nagiging walo. Ewan ko kung sobrang bilis kaya may shadow."

(That's why we had a hard time defending since there were only supposed to be 5 opponents, but it became 8. I don't know if it's because of their speed that there were shadows.)

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed to Rappler that Santos will meet him at 4:30 p.m. today.

Asked if there is a possibility that he will hand Santos penalties, Marcial answered on the affirmative.

“Oo (Yes),” Marcial told Rappler through a text message. – Rappler.com