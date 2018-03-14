'Kaya parang nahihirapan kami bantayan kasi lima lang 'yung kalaban, pero nagiging walo,' says Arwind Santos after San Miguel's Game 3 loss to Ginebra

Published 5:40 PM, March 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA cracked the whip on Arwind Santos for his "parang ‘yung limang kalaban nagiging walo” (it's like our 5 opponents become 8) remark after the San Miguel Beermen lost Game 3 of their best-of-7 semifinals series against Barangay Ginebra.

Santos was slapped a total of P25,000 in fines – P20,000 for issuing statements detrimental to the league and P5,000 for his flagrant foul penalty 1 on Japeth Aguilar Tuesday, March 13.

"What went wrong? Medyo ano eh, may mga shadow eh. Parang may mga shadow 'yung mga players kanina eh. Parang 'yung lima nagiging walo. Parang ganoon eh," said Santos.

(There were shadows. The players seemed to have shadows earlier. It was like their 5 players became 8. It seemed like that)

"Kaya parang nahihirapan kami bantayan kasi lima lang 'yung kalaban, pero nagiging walo. Ewan ko kung sobrang bilis kaya may shadow."

(That's why we had a hard time defending since there were only supposed to be 5 opponents, but it became 8. I don't know if it's because of their speed that there were shadows.)

The former league Most Valuable Player was summoned by PBA commissioner Willie Marcial to explain his comments at 4:30 p.m. earlier Wednesday, March 14.

Game 4 of the San Miguel-Ginebra series will be held Thursday, March 15, at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com