Jio Jalalon and Ian Sangalang combine for 49 points on a 20-of-28 shooting

Published 9:29 PM, March 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Jio Jalalon and Ian Sangalang combined for 49 points and the Magnolia Hotshots repulsed the NLEX Road Warriors in Game 3, 106-99, to go up 2-1 in their best-of-7 semifinals series at the Araneta Coliseum Wednesday, March 14.

Jalalon scored 25 points on a 10-of-13 shooting and added 5 rebounds, 3 assists and two steals while Ian Sangalang finished with 24 points on a 10-of-15 clip to go with 7 rebounds as Magnolia beat NLEX for the second straight game following an 87-88 Game 1 loss.

The Hotshots held a slim 91-89 lead before unloading an 11-4 spurt to take a 102-93 advantage with less 3 minutes left.

NLEX would come to as close as 7 points, 99-106, following a Kevin Alas bucket with 27 seconds but its deficit was too large to overcome as time ran out on the Road Warriors.

Rome dela Rosa added 17 points and 7 rebounds and Paul Lee chipped in 14 points, 6 assists and 3 rebounds in the win.

Kiefer Ravena paced the Road Warriors with 20 points and 5 rebounds.

Game 4 is on Friday, March 14, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Scores:

Magnolia (106) Jalalon 25, Sangalang 24, Dela Rosa 17, Lee 14, Ramos 7, Simon 7, Barroca 6, Herndon 4, Reavis 2, Brondial 0, Pascual 0

NLEX (99): Ravena 20, Alas 15, Quinahan 13, Miranda 11, Fonacier 10, Mallari 9, Al-Hussaini 8, Gotladera 6, Tiongson 3, Taulava 2, Baguio 2

Quarter scores: 24-27, 51-53, 79-78, 106-99

