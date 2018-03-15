Out of the more than 100 entries in the PBA All-Star Sketch The Logo contest, only one prevails

Published 6:36 PM, March 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA unveiled its logo for the All-Star week Thursday, March 15, following the league's first-ever All-Star Sketch The Logo contest.



John Paul Limos, 25-year old part-time photographer and graphic design artist, bested 44 other finalists in the competition, which had more than 100 entries submitted.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial headed the panel of judges together with Magnolia Hotshots team manager Alvin Patrimonio and PBA Press Corps president Gerry Ramos of Spin.ph.

Limos and his companion will be awarded an all-expense paid trip to Davao del Sur (Mindanao), Batangas (Luzon) and Iloilo (Visayas), the 3 All-Star destinations, hotel accommodation and all-access passes to every activity of the annual festivities.

He has a chance to mingle with his favorite PBA players as well as league officials and staff.

The All-Star Week will be held from May 23 to 27 that will see Gilas Pilipinas battle 3 teams from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. – Rappler.com