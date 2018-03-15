Six San Miguel players finished in double figures with Marcio Lassiter leading the way with 23 points off 5 triples

Published 9:05 PM, March 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The San Miguel Beermen are a win away from booking a ticket to the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup finals with a 102-81 drubbing of Barangay Ginebra in Game 4 of their best-of-7 semifinals series at the Mall of Asia Arena Thursday, March 15 .

Marcio Lassiter fired 23 points off 5 triples to go with 6 assists and 4 rebounds to lead the other 5 Beermen who finished in double figures.

Alex Cabagnot chipped in 19 points, 8 assists, 5 steals and 3 rebounds, Arwind Santos finished with 16 points, 9 rebounds and two steals and June Mar Fajardo had 14 points and 13 rebounds to power San Miguel avenged its Game 3 loss.

San Miguel, which moved to 3-1 in the series, got a big boost from Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, who chalked up a near-triple-double of 12 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds.

The Gin Kings trailed by just 10 points after the maiden period, 22-32, but couldn't recover from since then as the Beermen buried Ginebra by as much as 29 points.

Only two Ginebra players breached double digits in scoring with Japeth Aguilar dropping a game-high 31 points on top of 13 rebounds and 4 steals. LA Tenorio had 20 points in the loss.

Game 5 is on Saturday, March 17, at the Cuneta Astrodome.

The Scores:

San Miguel (102): Lassiter 23, Cabagnot 19, Santos 16, Fajardo 14, Ganuelas-Rosser 12, Ross 11, Espinas 4, Pessumal 3, Agovida 0, De Ocampo 0, Heruela 0, Lanete 0, Vigil 0

Ginebra (81): J. Aguilar 31, Tenorio 20, Cruz 9, Mercado 5, Caguioa 3, Caperal 3, Ferrer 3, Devance 2, Manuel 2, Mariano 2, Thompson 1, R. Aguilar 0

Quarter scores: 32-22, 58-41, 84-58, 102-81

– Rappler.com