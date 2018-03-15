'San Miguel wasn’t really playing well, it’s just that Ginebra just played really bad. They could play better than that,' says PBA great Ramon Fernandez

Published 11:26 PM, March 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – PBA great Ramon Fernandez saw his former team San Miguel demolish Barangay Ginebra in Game 4 of their best-of-7 semifinals series by 21 points. The game didn't quite meet his standards, however.

Fernandez was a surprise spectator in the Beermen's 102-81 triumph Thursday, March 15, and although fans seemed to have enjoyed the clash, he wasn't really pushed to the edge of his seat.

"It was a boring game," said Fernandez with a chuckle. "San Miguel wasn’t really playing well, it’s just that Ginebra just played really bad. They could play better than that."

The Beermen shot 52% from the field and buried 12 triples. They also had the edge in the rebounds, assists, steals and blocks departments and looked a step ahead of Ginebra.

Still, the former 4-time league Most Valuable Player wished it could have been a nip-and-tuck battle.

"I like what I saw because San Miguel won, but I didn’t really enjoy the game that much. I would have enjoyed if it was a close game, two-point, 3-point game or a one-point game," said Fernandez.

San Miguel is a win away from returning to the Philippine Cup finals for the 4th straight season and Fernandez believes the Beermen have all the tools to make that happen.

"I think if they just continue their heads up game, I think they’ll make it. Lamang masyado sa bench ng San Miguel compared to Ginebra, especially wala si (Greg) Slaughter," Fernandez added.

(I think if they just continue their heads up game, I think they’ll make it. San Miguel has a huge edge over Ginebra when it comes to their benches, especially since Greg Slaughter is not playing.)

Fans will still have a glimpse of Fernandez as he returns tomorrow, March 16, to watch Game 4 of the Magnolia Hotshots-NLEX Road Warriors series at the Cuneta Astrodome.