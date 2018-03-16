There will be another round to decide the winner of the All-Star Sketch The Logo contest

Published 3:42 PM, March 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA has disqualified the winner of its first-ever All-Star Sketch The Logo contest Friday, March 16.

John Paul Limos' logo was declared the winner out of the 45 finalists in the competition Thursday, March 15, but the the committee in charge of the 2018 All-Star Week declared he violated the rules of the contest.

The PBA, in its website, announced that league officials learned of the violation through a fan, who posted on the league's Facebook page the logo of Playpark All Stars, which looks similar to that of Limos'.

Playpark All Stars has been using the logo since 2015.

With Limos' disqualification, the All-Star committee will go on another round of selection to decide the winner of the logo contest.

The winner, together with a companion, will be awarded an all-expense paid trip to Davao del Sur (Mindanao), Batangas (Luzon) and Iloilo (Visayas), the 3 All-Star destinations, hotel accommodation and all-access passes to every activity of the annual festivities.

Rappler has tried to get the side of Playpark All Stars but it has yet to respond for a comment. – Rappler.com