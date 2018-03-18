The Barangay Ginebra head coach also says star center Greg Slaughter was close to coming back from his injury, but they failed to extend the series in time for his return

Published 8:20 PM, March 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – There were a lot of what-could-have-beens after Barangay Ginebra crashed out in the semifinals of the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup but head coach Tim Cone is taking all the blame.

Cone expressed disappointment in himself following the San Miguel Beermen's 100-94 Game 5 triumph over Ginebra on Saturday, March 17, that saw the Gin Kings' All-Filipino conference come to a halt.

Ginebra looked like it was on its way to extending the best-of-7 semifinals series to a 6th game by leading 92-87 midway through the 4th quarter only to witness the Beermen display their championship poise to secure the win.

Cone also mentioned their 102-104 Game 2 overtime loss last March 11 that could have leveled the series at 1-all.

"I'm angry that I didn't do enough for them, couldn't win the games, some of the games we should have won down the stretch – Game 2, tonight," said the 60-year-old tactician.

One of Cone's biggest what-ifs is the looming return of star center Greg Slaughter, who suffered a sprained ankle and had not seen action since the playoffs began.

Without Slaughter, San Miguel center and reigning 4-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo had his way inside, posting averages of 20.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks in the series.

"We had Greg practicing for a little bit yesterday so he was coming close to coming back but we just couldn't stay alive long enough to have him back," Cone said.

"But you know, those things happen. So I'll be angry at myself and I'll be real proud of our guys," he added.

Ginebra and Cone turn their focus to the upcoming Commissioner's Cup.