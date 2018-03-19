Kevin Alas will be a mere spectator when the NLEX Road Warriors take on the Magnolia Hotshots for Game 6 in the semis

Published 4:21 PM, March 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kevin Alas' biggest nightmare just came to life.

Alas will be missing the rest of NLEX's best-of-7 semifinals series against the Magnolia Hotshots after injuring his right knee early in the Road Warriors' 78-87 Game 5 loss last March 18.

According to Manila Bulletin's Waylon Galvez, renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Raul Canlas diagnosed Alas' injury as a torn ACL.

Alas played for only 40 seconds into the first quarter of Game 5 before going down. He tried to return in the second half but realized he could not play anymore due to the pain.

Like Magnolia's Marc Pingris, who also sustained the same injury in Game 1, the 26-year-old will be miss 6 to 8 months and will be sidelined for Game 6.

The shifty guard averaged 9.75 points, 6.25 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.25 steals in the first 4 games.

Without Alas, NLEX will try to extend the series to a rubber match as a loss would mean bidding goodbye to the last finals seat in the Philippine Cup.

Game 6 is on Tuesday, March 20, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com