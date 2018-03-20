JR Quiñahan is slapped with a flagrant foul penalty 2 for hitting Jio Jalalon's face during a fastbreak play

Published 8:26 PM, March 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Woes continue to pile up for the NLEX Road Warriors.

The Road Warriors will try to extend their best-of-7 semifinals series against the Magnolia Hotshots to a rubber match without one of their best players following the ejection of JR Quiñahan in Game 6.

Quiñahan was thrown out of the playing court with 7:27 minutes left in the second quarter after being slapped with a flagrant foul penalty 2.

The Cebuano big man was trying to block Jio Jalalon's fastbreak layup but instead hit the Hotshots guard's face, earning him an early exit from the game.

Jalalon laid down on the floor for a few minutes as his nose bled but ultimately returned to action.

With Quiñahan's absence, NLEX is playing without two of its starters after Kevin Alas' conference-ending ACL injury which he sustained in Game 5 last March 18.

Magnolia ended the first half with a 49-46 lead against the Road Warriors. – Rappler.com