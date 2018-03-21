Which team will win the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup title? Vote on Rappler's unofficial poll!

Published 3:06 PM, March 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The cast is complete for this year's PBA Philippine Cup showdown.

After San Miguel Beermen's victory over Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in Game 5 of the semifinals, Magnolia Hotshots defeated the NLEX Road Warriors in Game 6 of their own semifinals series to grab the last ticket to the championship and book a clash against the defending champions.

The Beermen are aiming for the franchise's record 4th straight Philippine Cup title. Meanwhile, this is the Hotshots' first Philippine Cup finals appearance since the 2013-2014 season.

Game 1 of the finals is on Friday, March 23, at the Araneta Coliseum. Check out the full schedule of games below:

– Rappler.com