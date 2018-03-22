Bookmark this page to get updates from the game starting 7 pm on Friday, March 23, at the Araneta Coliseum

Published 5:31 PM, March 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Two of the PBA's storied franchises collide for the 2018 Philippine Cup championship.

The San Miguel Beermen and the Magnolia Hotshots will go toe-to-toe in a best-of-7 finals series starting Friday, March 23, at the Araneta Coliseum.

History is at stake for the Beermen as they gun for a historic 4th straight All-Filipino title while the Hotshots are seeking their first championship since winning it all in the 2014 Governors' Cup.

San Miguel and Magnolia are sister teams but make no mistake, both squads promised not to give an inch.

"I guarantee you, hindi namin ibibigay sa kanila on a silver platter ang championship (we will not give the championship to them on a silver platter). We’re not just here for the experience," said Magnolia governor Rene Pardo.

San Miguel governor Robert Non echoes Pardo's sentiments: "Ito, walang sister team-sister team. Kumbaga ang mga players na 'yan, ang nakataya diyan ay bonus. Fight 'yan to the last talaga. Kung sino ang matirang matibay, congratulations."

(There are no sister teams here. What is at stake here are the players' bonuses. Everybody will fight until the final buzzer. Whoever comes out on top, congratulations.)

San Miguel is the winningest franchise in PBA history with 24 championships. Magnolia, meanwhile, has 13 titles.

Check out the full schedule of games:

