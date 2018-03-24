Bookmark this page to get updates on the game starting 6:30 pm on Sunday, March 25, at the Mall of Asia Arena

Published 2:56 PM, March 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Magnolia Hotshots and the San Miguel Beermen lock horns anew for Game 2 of the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup championships on Sunday, March 25, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Magnolia seeks to grab a 2-0 series lead following its stunning 105-103 come-from-behind Game 1 triumph while San Miguel aims to equalize the best-of-7 finals duel.

While the Hotshots were tagged as underdogs heading in to the series, Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero said they never doubted themselves against the heavily favored Beermen.

"Kahit ano pang sabihin natin, from the start, wala namang naniniwalang mananalo kami dito eh. But we try. That’s the truth. Baka 'yung siguro kami-kami lang in our circles. Basta we tried to believe na as long as we play our best, we give our best and we play together, we have a chance," said Victolero.

(No matter what has been said, from the start, nobody believed that we can win. But we try. That's the truth. Maybe it's only the people within our circles who believed in us. We tried to believe that as long as we play our best, we give our best, and we play together, we have a chance.)

It was only the second time in their last 6 meetings that the Hotshots defeated the Beermen.

But don't expect San Miguel to just sulk in defeat.

"We have to do a better job next time because we have time to watch the game and we will see what adjustment we will have to do because this is a series, so the good thing is we could adjust. But for the fact that we were able to lead by 20 points, there’s something in us," said San Miguel head coach Leo Austria.

