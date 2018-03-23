Magnolia tops San Miguel to take Game 1 of PH Cup finals
MANILA, Philippines – The Magnolia Hotshots subdued the San Miguel Beermen, 105-103, to draw first blood in their best-of-7 finals series for the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup championship at the Araneta Coliseum Friday, March 23.
With the win, Magnolia avenged its 76-77 elimination round loss to San Miguel last February 4, handing the Beermen just their 5th loss this conference.
This was only the second time in their last 6 head-to-head games that the Hotshots defeated the Beermen.
Game 2 is on Sunday, March 25, at the Mall of Asia Arena.
– Rappler.com