This is only the second time in their last 6 matchups that the Magnolia Hotshots defeat the San Miguel Beermen

Published 10:04 PM, March 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Magnolia Hotshots subdued the San Miguel Beermen, 105-103, to draw first blood in their best-of-7 finals series for the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup championship at the Araneta Coliseum Friday, March 23.

With the win, Magnolia avenged its 76-77 elimination round loss to San Miguel last February 4, handing the Beermen just their 5th loss this conference.

This was only the second time in their last 6 head-to-head games that the Hotshots defeated the Beermen.

Game 2 is on Sunday, March 25, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

