Published 7:07 PM, April 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The San Miguel Beermen shoot for a commanding lead while the Magnolia Hotshots seek to equalize in Game 4 of the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup finals on Wednesday, April 4, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Momentum is on the side of the mighty Beermen, which won Game 2 and Game 3 by an average of 14.5 points, as they try to gain a 3-1 advantage in the best-of-7 championship duel.

But the Hotshots, who mounted a come-from-behind 105-103 win in Game 1, look to weave the same magic this time.

"Hindi kami titigil hangga't hindi kami nakakakita ng paraan paano manalo sa series na ito," said Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero. (We will not stop until we find a way to win this series.)

The same goes for San Miguel head coach Leo Austria and his wards.

"We need to win another two games for us to be declared as the champions and [there are] a lot of things that may happen in the next few games because they don't want to be down by 1-3, so it's hard to recover," said Austria.

"Although the possibility is still there, if my players really want to win, wala akong magagawa (I cannot do anything about it). This is their show."

