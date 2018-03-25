(UPDATED) The San Miguel Beermen avenge their 103-105 Game 1 loss, which saw them squander a 20-point lead

Published 8:44 PM, March 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – San Miguel did not crumble in the endgame this time as the Beermen dispatched the Magnolia Hotshots, 92-75, in Game 2 of the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup finals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, March 25.

After squandering a 20-point lead in their 103-105 Game 1 loss, the Beermen kept their composure in the 4th quarter and withstood an inspired Magnolia comeback to even the best-of-7 duel at 1-1.

San Miguel had a comfortable 18-point cushion heading into the payoff period, 75-57, before the Hotshots scored 11 straight points to make it a 7-point game, 68-75, with more than 8 minutes left.

But the Beermen would not allow what happened in Game 1 to take place again as they went on a 10-0 spurt, sparked and capped by triples from Arwind Santos and Marcio Lassiter, to prevent the meltdown, 85-68.

Santos starred for the Beermen with 24 points, 8 rebounds, and two blocks, while Lassiter fired 16 points.

Alex Cabagnot made his presence felt with 15 points, 8 assists, and 5 rebounds. June Mar Fajardo chipped in a double-double of 12 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks.

It was a toe-to-toe clash early with Magnolia trailing 17-19 after the maiden quarter before San Miguel broke the game wide open thanks to Lassiter's 13 points in the second period alone for a 48-35 halftime advantage.

Mark Barroca paced the Hotshots with 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists, while Ian Sangalang, who exploded for 29 points in Game 1, was limited to 11 points.

The PBA will take a break for Holy Week before returning to action next Sunday, April 1, for Game 3 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Scores:

San Miguel (92): Santos 24, Lassiter 16, Cabagnot 15, Fajardo 12, Heruela 10, Ganuelas-Rosser 6, Ross 5, Mamaril 4, De Ocampo 0, Vigil 0

Magnolia (77): Barroca 18, Lee 13, Sangalang 11, Dela Rosa 7, Ramos 7, Jalalon 6, Pascual 4, Reavis 4, Brondial 3, Herndon 2, Simon 2, Mendoza 0

Quarter scores: 19-17, 48-35, 75-57, 92-77

– Rappler.com