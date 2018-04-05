Bookmark this page to get updates on the game starting 7 pm on Friday, April 6, at the Mall of Asia Arena

Published 6:00 PM, April 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Will there be another game?

The San Miguel Beermen look to finish the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup finals while the Magnolia Hotshots aim to live another day as they lock horns for Game 5 at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday, April 6.

San Miguel, which has a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series, is a win away from being the first team in PBA history to win the All-Filipino championship for 4 straight years.

Magnolia, meanwhile, seeks to defy the odds of teams winning a series despite being buried in a 1-3 hole. According to PBA lead statistician Fidel Mangonon, 48 of 52 teams overall with 3-1 leads won their respective series, including 35 of 37 in the finals.

"We will just try to again find ways how to win. Hindi kami titigil. To win a championship, they need 4 wins eh, so kailangan pa nila manalo sa Friday. 'Yun lang ang positive doon, hindi pa tapos 'yung series," said Hotshots head coach Chito Victolero.

(We will just try to again find ways how to win. We will not stop. To win a championship, they need 4 wins, so we need to win on Friday. That's the positive thing about it, that the series is not yet over.)

While history is not on the side of the Hotshots, San Miguel head coach Leo Austria believes they still have a fight left in them.

"Mayroon pa silang natitirang hinihinga (They're still breathing). At 3-1, I think everything is possible," said Austria.

