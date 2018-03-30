Rafi Reavis has been in the PBA for so long that Magnolia Hotshots head coach Chito Victolero is barely two years older than him

Published 10:52 AM, March 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Rafi Reavis' career numbers won't jump at you. But his longevity will.

At 40 years old, the Magnolia Hotshots' headband-clad veteran is the second oldest active player in the league, just behind the 45-year-old Asi Taulava.

Reavis, who is in his 16th season, has been in the PBA for so long that his head coach, Chito Victolero, is barely two years older than him. In fact, they were both drafted in 2002.

"I'm having a great time. Still have the passion for the game and that's what keeps my motor going," said Reavis.

The 6-foot-8 center has a lot of reasons for having a great time. One is he has a chance to add one more ring to his already stacked collection of PBA championships.

Aside from being one of the league's elder statesmen, Reavis is also one of the winningest, having won 10 PBA titles.

And with the Hotshots battling the San Miguel Beermen for the 2018 Philippine Cup championship, he can make that 11.

"It's always great to reach the pinnacle, win a championship. There's no other feeling greater than that, so to put another one on top of what I've already accomplished would, I guess, sweeten the pot a little bit."

Reavis, however, knows it will not be a walk in the park chasing that 11th ring. After all, standing in their way are the reigning 3-time All-Filipino kings.

"We're gonna face a very good team in San Miguel but you know, they can only have 5 guys inside the court at a time so we'll take it possession by possession and we'll see who comes out on top," said Reavis.

In the finals opener, Reavis and the Hotshots proved they were no pushovers as fans deemed them to be against the Beermen.

Magnolia pulled off a come-from-behind 105-103 Game 1 win last March 23 and Reavis was a crucial piece to that triumph, blocking Arwind Santos' potential game-winning triple.

In that win, Reavis swatted 3 shots, all in the 4th quarter alone, to go with 6 points and 9 rebounds.

Hanging up the sneakers?

The former second overall pick will be turning 41 in July. But make no mistake, he doesn't intend on retiring anytime soon.

"I'm not ready for that yet. I'm preparing for a long run. As long as God continues giving me good health, I will be around and lead this guys. Just be a contributor. I'm going to be here for a while."

Although retirement is not an option in the foreseeable future, Reavis isn't planning to follow the footsteps of PBA legend Robert Jaworski, who eclipsed the half century mark before walking away from the league.

"I like to enjoy my life a bit, go travel, spend time with my family. I've given my life to basketball, and there will be time to reap some benefits of being around in the game as a player for so long and see the real life a little bit."

Providing leadership

While Reavis may not post astonishing numbers on a daily basis, he puts a premium on providing the locker room presence for the Hotshots, who are missing the services of the energetic Marc Pingris (ACL injury).

Having fought in numerous finals battles, Reavis knows more than a thing or two about the playoff atmosphere and he makes sure his teammates get a piece of the pie.

"I just tell them to continue to work. Just pay attention to the details. Because in the playoffs, in the finals, it's about little things. It's very mental."

The best-of-7 finals duel is currently knotted at 1-1 following San Miguel's 92-77 Game 2 rout last March 25 and Reavis looks to regroup the Hotshots.

Game 3 is on Sunday, April 1, at the Araneta Coliseum.

"That's my focus, trying to get the guys on the same page." – Rappler.com